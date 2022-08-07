 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jill Catherine Hershberger

Aug. 8, 1973 - July 6, 2022

RACINE - Jill Catherine Hershberger, age 48, died July 6th in Ohio as the result of a vehicle accident.

A lifelong member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church (OBUUC), Jill's life will be celebrated TOMORROW at 2:00 p.m. on her birthday, August 8th, by officiants Rev. Danielle Lindstrom and Rev. Dr. Tony Larsen.

Friends may visit with the family at the church (625 College Avenue) from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED at OBUUC. After the service, family and friends are invited for refreshments and fellowship at First Presbyterian Church across the street at 716 College Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Friendship Clubhouse (2000 - 17th Street, Racine 53403) or NAMI Racine County (2300 DeKoven Avenue, Racine 53403) are suggested.

