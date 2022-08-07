Jill Catherine Hershberger

A lifelong member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church (OBUUC), Jill's life will be celebrated TOMORROW at 2:00 p.m. on her birthday, August 8th, by officiants Rev. Danielle Lindstrom and Rev. Dr. Tony Larsen.

Friends may visit with the family at the church (625 College Avenue) from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED at OBUUC. After the service, family and friends are invited for refreshments and fellowship at First Presbyterian Church across the street at 716 College Avenue.