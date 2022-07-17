Aug. 8, 1973—July 6, 2022

RACINE—Jill Catherine Hershberger, age 48, died July 6, 2022, in Ohio as the result of a vehicle accident. She was born August 8, 1973, in Neenah, Wisconsin. As an infant she joined the Hershberger family: mother, Joyce (nee Pajala); father, Jerry; and brother, Jason in Racine, Wisconsin where she currently resided with her daughter, Neenah.

Jill was a 1991 graduate of Case High School where she was on the diving team. She attended Howard University, UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College.

From childhood, Jill had a zest for life. She was a bubbly conversationalist with an infectious laugh. She loved to make and fix things: decorations for the home, woodworking, cake decorating, interior design, and much more. Her imagination was endless. She enthusiastically shared her latest interests with her friends and family. Most recently, she had a passion for tiny house design and RV life.

One of Jill’s favorite things to do was drive and earning her commercial driver’s license was one of her proudest moments. For many years she was a shuttle driver at Mitchell Field, where her helpful, animated personality sent travelers smiling on their way. She was also a valet driver at Ascension Hospital. In that role, her kindness and compassion for others made strangers feel cared for. In return, these former strangers brought her gifts of baked goods and crafted items. All her life, Jill was a cheerleader for many. She loved to help people.

Jill loved her family and was most proud of her beloved daughter, Neenah, whom she named for the city of her birth. Jill will be dearly missed by Neenah. Preceded in death by her mother Joyce, Jill is also missed by her father, Jerry Hershberger of Racine; brother, Dr. Jason Hershberger (Katerina Lanfranco) of Brooklyn, New York; nephews: Ajax and Zachary Hershberger and their mother, Inga Glodowski; nephew and niece: Luka and Emilia Kotur of Brooklyn; aunts and uncles: Stanley (Wendy) Pajala, Sandra (Duane) Raspotnik of Bayfield County and Mary Hershberger of Valley Cottage, New York; her honorary aunt, Ruth Bradford-Johnson and uncle, Wayne Johnson; many cousins; relatives; friends and her devoted furry companions.

A lifelong member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church (OBUUC), Jill’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on her birthday, August 8th, by officiants Rev. Danielle Lindstrom and Rev. Dr. Tony Larsen. Friends may visit with the family at the church, 625 College Avenue from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED at OBUUC. After the service, family and friends are invited for refreshments and fellowship at First Presbyterian Church across the street at 716 College Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Friendship Clubhouse, 2000—17th Street, Racine 53403 or NAMI Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Avenue, Racine 53403 are suggested.