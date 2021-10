CUDAHY—Jill Ann Cole, age 52, passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 27, 2021. Jill was preceded in death by her faithful Yorkie, Momo and her parents, Marion and Dale Cole. She is survived by her three daughters: Katelyn (Jason) Kubly, Miranda (Michael) Fields, Ashley Cole; six grandchildren; and her loving dog, Bella. Brett Funeral Home 414-342-0692.