Jewelene Morris, 83, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. Funeral Services for Jewelene will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery (3547 Osborne Blvd). Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.