Jettie L. Cornett

November 5, 1941—July 30, 2018
Pastor Jettie Lee Cornett was called home to heaven on July 30th, 2018.
Jettie was born in Conway, AK November 5th, 1941 to Floyd Cornett and Everyleaner Cornett (née Harris). He grew up in Gary, Indiana where he had a calling to the church at the young age of 9 and was even nicknamed “the preacher” by his peers. He accepted his calling to an evangelism ministry at the age of 12 which took him all over the country eventually settling in Racine Wisconsin in 1961 where he was united with the 12th Street C.O.G.I.C. under the leadership of the late Bishop W.L. Morris. In 1971, he was appointed Pastor of Grace Temple.
Besides being a full time pastor, he was also a self-taught contractor and master builder. He built numerous homes throughout South East Wisconsin and eventually was called to build churches throughout South East Wisconsin, including the current Greater Grace Temple Church and community center. He’s had many newspaper articles written about his work within the community and was named Insider News “2006 Man of the Year’.
Jettie is survived by his wife, Regina D Hodges-Cornett, his brothers, Otis, Floyd, Rickey, Dennis and Willie; sisters Loretta, Faye and Sherry; son’s Anthony, Henry, Jerry (Sherel) and Michael; grandchildren Karus, Clayton (Lisa), Khari, Jordann, Cherish, Jonathon, Laura, Mikale, and great-grandchildren Cameron, Serenity, Karus Jr. and Kaori as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mother Bonnie Jean Cornett, his father Floyd Cornett, his mother Everyleaner Scott and brothers Terry Cornett and Malvin Mosley.
Throughout his years in the ministry and as a contractor, Pastor Jettie Cornett touched the lives of countless people. He was a Preacher, Teacher, Husband, Father and Master Builder who will truly be missed by all who knew him.
A Reflection Service will be held Friday August 10th, 2018 with viewing 5:00 p.m.—7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to start at 7 p.m.
A Home Going Service will be held on Saturday August 11th, 2018 with viewing 9:00 a.m.—11 a.m. with service starting at 11:00 a.m.
Services will be held at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 North Memorial Drive Racine, WI. 53404—(262) 634-6246.
