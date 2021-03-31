RACINE—Jetrina “Jet” Wasik, 70, of Racine, passed away at Froedtert-Pleasant Prairie Campus, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 3rd, at 3:00 p.m. with her brother, Chuck Wasik officiating.
Visitation will be in the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
The service will also be live streamed at the link below. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDOERF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.