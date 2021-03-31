RACINE—Jetrina “Jet” Wasik, 70, of Racine, passed away at Froedtert-Pleasant Prairie Campus, on Friday, March 26, 2021. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 3rd, at 3:00 p.m. with her brother, Chuck Wasik officiating.

Visitation will be in the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

The service will also be live streamed at the link below. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDOERF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

552-9000