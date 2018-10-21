Jesus (Jesse) Herrera, 83, passed away peacefully on October 11th, 2018 in his daughter’s home. He was in Hospice Care for several weeks prior to his death.
Jesse was born in Pearsall, Texas to the late Jesus and Angelita Herrera.
Jesse was employed at JI Case for 20 years plus years as a truck mechanic then he was owner and operator of Herrera Trucking.
Jesse loved to be among family, friends, and enjoyed music, dancing, camping, and fishing. He is survived by his children: Yolanda (Chon) Mendez, Susan Sanchez, Angelita (Greg) Melby, Jesus Herrera Jr., David (Santina) Herrera, Melba Garcia, Alfredo Garcia, Dolores Jackson, Juan (Delia) Garcia; siblings Irma Ortega, Rosa (Manuel) Vargas, and Sammy Herrera. Preceded in death by spouse Eileen Herrera, Sons Alfredo (Payo) Herrera, Marco Garcia, daughter Anna Maria Raya, and sister Chavela Mora.
Funeral Services will be held at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
