April 22, 1960—May 9, 2023

Jesus “Jesse” Herrera, age 63, passed away unexpectedly, May 9, 2023. He was born April 22, 1960 in Racine. Son of the late Jesus Herrera and Carmen (nee: Martinez) Herrera.

Surviving are his daughters: Autumn (Benjamin) Esparza, Anita (Nicholas) Theama-Simon, and Maya Thielen-Herrera; stepchildren: Ashley (Favio) Paulino, Brittany (Diallo) Reading and Elijah(Melissa) Barfoth; 13 grandchildren: Romulin, Aztalan, Anitaya, Mya, Camron, Symara, Miysael, Benicio, Nicholas, Marley, Tovias, Autiyel and Aubella; brother and sisters: Yolanda (Ascencion) Mendez, Susan Sanchez, Angelita(Greg) Melby, David (Santina) Herrera and sister-in-law, Gilda Herrera along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Further survived by the mothers of his daughters: Kelly Thielen and Lisa Theama.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Alfredo Herrera; sister, Anna Raya; nephew, Santiago Herrera; niece, Veronica Raya; brother-in-law, Ben Sanchez; and mother of his daughter, Pamela Barfoth.

Funeral services will be held June 2, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1100 Erie Street, Racine, WI. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private burial to follow.