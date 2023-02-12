Jesus Garcia Mares

Aug. 20, 1985 - Feb. 5, 2023

RACINE - Jesus Garcia Mares, age 37, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Apaseo, Zacatecas, Mexico August 20, 1985, son of Pascual and Maria (Nee: Mares) Garcia and came to the United States in 1986.

He attended J.I. Case High School. His passion was music and sharing that music to make others happy by providing entertainment as "DJ LoKo Garcia". He will be remembered for his sense of humor especially at the family cookouts Humadera! Jesus treasured time spent playing with his niece and nephew and rooting for his favorite team The Green Bay Packers. Jesus will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Maria Garcia; his son, Marco; his sister, Nancy Garcia and her children, Melanie and Nathan; his aunts and uncles: Elia Cruz, Efrain Mares, Javier Mares, Gloria Manrique, Noel Mares, Fidelina Chairez, Silvia Becerra, Manuel Mares, and Abraham Vital, Almita Vital, Regino Garcia Jr.; many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Pascual Garcia; grandparents: Castulo and Olimpa Mares, Regino Garcia, Inosencia Vital; aunts and uncle: Noelia Garcia, Rosa Garcia, Francisco Garcia and Socorro Estrada.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday, 5-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday prior to the service 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

