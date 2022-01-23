 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jesus E. Palomares

  • 0
Jesus E. Palomares

RACINE — Jesus E. Palomares, age 29, of Racine passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Beloved husband of Isabel (nee: Maldonado); cherished son of Marilu Palomares and J. Guadalupe Marquez L; best friend of his brother, Alexis Palomares; further survived by his loving grandparents, aunts and uncles, many other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News