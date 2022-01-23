RACINE — Jesus E. Palomares, age 29, of Racine passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Beloved husband of Isabel (nee: Maldonado); cherished son of Marilu Palomares and J. Guadalupe Marquez L; best friend of his brother, Alexis Palomares; further survived by his loving grandparents, aunts and uncles, many other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass.

