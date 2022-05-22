Aug. 22, 1935 - May 19, 2022

YORKVILLE - Jessie I. Dabbs, 86, of Yorkville, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

Born in Cloverton, Minnesota, on August 22, 1935, she was the daughter of Frank and Hazel (nee Green) Kintigh. Her early life was spent in Cloverton, where she attended Sandstone High School. On November 26, 1955 in Gladstone, Minnesota, she was united in marriage to John Dabbs. Following marriage, they lived on their farm in Yorkville. John preceded her in death on February 28, 2007.

Jessie worked as a typist and bookkeeper for American Roller for 33 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a faithful and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church until COVID and her declining health prevented her from attending. She bowled for 50 years on Wednesday nights in Union Grove and on a Tuesday morning league for 10 years. She was an Indy Car race fan and attended the Indianapolis 500 for 32 years with John. She enjoyed crocheting, growing gladiolas and baking, especially bread. She displayed at the Racine County Fair and won "Outstanding Baker" for three years. She also entered in the Wisconsin State Fair and the Alaska State Fair. She was an avid Cubs fan and attended many games in both Milwaukee and Chicago. She was elated to be able to see the Cubs win the World Series.

Jessie is survived by her children: Regina Dabbs, Marianne "Sis" Dabbs and James (Debra) Dabbs; granddaughter, Jennifer (Fiance Clint Stork) Dabbs; brother, Willis "Dick" Kintigh; and many cousins, she was especially close with Sandy and Lee Jeffers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Frank "Tom" (Marie) Kintigh and sister, Alice Dye.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Allay Hospice especially Chaplain Tia Lowray and the staff of Timber Oaks for all of their care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to Allay Hospice or as desired.

A funeral service for Jessie will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. A private burial will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park.

