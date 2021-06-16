Jessica Lynn Ewers

November 19, 1976 – December 28, 2020

SUN PRAIRIE—Jessica Lynn Ewers, age 44, of Sun Prairie, WI (formerly of Racine); ascended to Heaven to reunite with her beloved father, David, on December 28, 2020. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is still shocked and deeply saddened.

Jessica was born on November 19, 1976. She was the youngest child born to David and Yvonne (nee: Perrelle) Ewers. She was born and raised in Racine, WI. Jessica attended St. Lucy’s, St. Catherine’s, and J.I. Case High School.

Celebration of Jessica’s Life was held in Sun Prairie, WI on May 16, 2021 and will be placed with her father during a private family ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine on June 19, 2021.

