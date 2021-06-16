 Skip to main content
Jessica Lynn Ewers
Jessica Lynn Ewers

Jessica Lynn Ewers

Jessica Lynn Ewers

November 19, 1976 – December 28, 2020

SUN PRAIRIE—Jessica Lynn Ewers, age 44, of Sun Prairie, WI (formerly of Racine); ascended to Heaven to reunite with her beloved father, David, on December 28, 2020. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is still shocked and deeply saddened.

Jessica was born on November 19, 1976. She was the youngest child born to David and Yvonne (nee: Perrelle) Ewers. She was born and raised in Racine, WI. Jessica attended St. Lucy’s, St. Catherine’s, and J.I. Case High School.

Celebration of Jessica’s Life was held in Sun Prairie, WI on May 16, 2021 and will be placed with her father during a private family ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine on June 19, 2021.

Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

