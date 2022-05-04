MT. PLEASANT—Jesse W. Holbrook, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. with his brother, Rev. William Holbrook officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Memorials have been suggested to either the Veterans Outreach Program or the Fisher House at the Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT WI 53403
553-9000