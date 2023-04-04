July 28, 1975—March 28, 2023

KANSASVILLE—Jesse James Musha, age 47, of Kansasville, WI, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Burlington on March 28, 2023.

Jesse was born on July 28, 1975, in Milwaukee. He was a self-employed finish carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his son, James. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived by his parents, Thomas Busse, and Sharon (nee Rusch) Busse; son, James Musha; girlfriend, Crystal Zadurski; three sisters: Janis Musha, Jill (Timothy) Cherwink, and Jody Musha; and by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation in the funeral home Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:00—6:45 PM. Service will begin at 7:00 PM. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Waterford, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Please meet at the cemetery.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 West Main Street

Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

262-534-2233