Jerry W. Worsham
Jerry W. Worsham, former pastor of Grace Church peacefully entered his eternal home on Aug. 17, 2020.

Memorial Service—Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, Racine, WI Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00 am (Arrive 9:30, Social Distancing & Mask Required)

Please refer to www.sturinofuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

