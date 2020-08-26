Jerry W. Worsham, former pastor of Grace Church peacefully entered his eternal home on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memorial Service—Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, Racine, WI Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00 am (Arrive 9:30, Social Distancing & Mask Required)
Please refer to www.sturinofuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.