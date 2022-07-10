 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Staehler

July 15, 1939—July 6, 2022

NEW BERLIN—Jerry Staehler, 82, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

He was born in West Milwaukee on July 15, 1939, the son of the late Marvin and Rose (nee: Schlaefer) Staehler.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Madeline (nee Buckley) Staehler; his sons: David (Uma) Staehler of Cambridge, MA, John (Michelle) Staehler of Waterford; and his sisters: Carol (Mike) Kiekow and Joan Horngren.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 South First Street Waterford, WI 53185) on Tuesday, AUGUST 9, 2022, for a visitation from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. The celebration of Jerry’s life and Memorial Mass will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

