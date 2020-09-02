× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3-22-33 — 7-7-2020

Jerry Lee Boldig, Age 87 of Lakeland, Florida and Racine, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on 7-7-2020.

He was born 3-22-33 (he always joked his birthday was a Full House) in the Town of Morris, Shawano County, Wisconsin to Lee and Marie (Innerebner) Boldig.

He was a founding member of the SIASEFI fraternity at his alma matter the Central States Teachers College, now the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point.

He enjoyed a life long carreer in sales included working for Service Printing and Dataforms in Business Forms Sales. He played the trumpet and guitar and continued his love of music singing Barbershop music with the Racine Dairy Statesmen, was the lead singer with the 4 Phrogs Quartet, and carried that Barbershop singing tradition well into his retirement years in Florida.