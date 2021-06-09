Jerry L. Anderson

Aug. 7, 1952 – May 27, 2021
RACINE – Jerry Lee Anderson, age 68, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Jerry was born in Darlington, WI on August 7, 1952. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1970. Following high school graduation, Jerry entered an apprenticeship with the local sheet metal union where he received first place in the national sheet metal apprentice competition. He later retired from Alloy Welding, Inc. Outside of work, Jerry used his sheet metal expertise at home by building boat trailers, pool stick cases, fabricate parts for his truck, amongst other very cool items. Jerry’s passion in life was fishing. His other interests included hunting, archery, and fixing things. He was also quite the pool player, having won several trophies over the years.
Surviving are his children: Carey (Will Cole) Anderson, Carla (Harris) Gignilliat and Tadd Anderson; grandchildren: Caleb Doggett, Alyssa Anderson, Basil Anderson, Hudson and Josephine Gignilliat; sister, Linda Glass; cousin, Ronald Baumgardt; many other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Dale Anderson; mother, Margaret (nee Schulz) Smith; and sister, Karen Locke.
Services celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 12:00–1:00 p.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all the wonderful staff at Froedtert Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in dad’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000