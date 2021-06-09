Jerry L. Anderson

Jerry was born in Darlington, WI on August 7, 1952. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1970. Following high school graduation, Jerry entered an apprenticeship with the local sheet metal union where he received first place in the national sheet metal apprentice competition. He later retired from Alloy Welding, Inc. Outside of work, Jerry used his sheet metal expertise at home by building boat trailers, pool stick cases, fabricate parts for his truck, amongst other very cool items. Jerry’s passion in life was fishing. His other interests included hunting, archery, and fixing things. He was also quite the pool player, having won several trophies over the years.