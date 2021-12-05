Jerry Howard Bassinger

April 26, 1936—November 27, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mr. Jerry H. Bassinger, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He was born in Waukegan on April 26, 1936, the son of the late L. Howard and Amelia (nee Pedersen) Bassinger. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954.

Jerry married the love of his life, Judy Haarsma on June 23, 1956, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Together they raised three children. Jerry volunteered his time to SAR. He was also instrumental in the building of the fish cleaning station as well as obtaining the big fish. In 1964, he founded and built a marina out of the old Vulcan Material plant on Marquette St. He named it Davey Jones Locker. He also owned and operated JB Concrete Construction for 45 years as well as JB Investments.

In his early years, Jerry enjoyed racing modified stock cars. He was also a lifelong boater and fisherman. He loved fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat, Davey Jones, as well as on the Gulf of Mexico at their winter home on Pine Island. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry also enjoyed golfing and hunting. He was a longtime member of Living Faith Lutheran Church (formerly Atonement Lutheran) and Harbor Lite Yacht Club.

In addition to his loving wife, Judy Bassinger; Jerry is survived by his daughters: Jill Bassinger, Jodi (David) Douglass; his grandchildren: Christie Helding, Dan (Jen) Douglass, Nicole (Joe) Rivers, Ryan (Samantha) Orre; his great-grandchildren: Jaslin Bassinger, Jeremy and Jordan Davis, Cole and Brooklyn Douglass, Aubry and Blake Rivers and Parker and Henry Orre; his sister, Dianne Bertelsen; his sisters-in-law: Kriss (Jim) Larsen and Lilah Haarsma; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Bassinger; his grandson, Jason Bassinger; his brothers-in-law: Ron Bertelsen, Gary Haarsma; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Mildred Haarsma.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, December 11, 2021, for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A memorial service, celebrating and honoring Jerry’s life will follow at 11:30 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT WI 53403

262-552-9000