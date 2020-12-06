Jerry D. Shelmidine

Family and friends are invited to gather in the funeral home on Wednesday evening to meet with Jerry’s family from 5-7 p.m. The funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required. A private funeral will take place for his family on Thursday, December 10, 2020. You may watch the funeral via livestream on our website at 11:00 a.m. The family has suggested memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.