April 5, 1941—December 15, 2021

UNION GROVE—Jerry “Cranker” Eugene Mouw, 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

Jerry was born on April 5, 1941, to Harold and Pearl (nee Wilder) Mouw in Eau Claire. He was employed as a truck driver for STS, and was the owner-operator of Jem Trucking. Jerry was a member of the Racine area Electrical Union. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fast cars, and spending time at the slots. Above all, Jerry loved to spend time with his great-grandchildren.

He will be missed by his partner of over 40 years, Judy Stark; children: Tim and Kelli Mouw; grandchildren: Krystle, Heather, Kristopher, Robin, and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Owen and Zoey; brothers: Dale Bruesewitz and Thomas (Anna) Fouser; and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters: Dawn Ketterhagen and Joan Mouw.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local charity of one’s choosing.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Timber Oaks and Allay Home and Hospice.

