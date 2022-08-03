May 28, 1953—July 25, 2022

RACINE—Jerry Cherry Young, Jr., 69, passed away at his residence on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Jerry was born on May 28, 1953, to Jerry Sr. and Lucille (nee Garrett) Young in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He graduated from Horlick High School, class of 1970. After high school, Jerry served in Vietnam with the United States Navy from 1970-1973. After the Navy, Jerry worked as a general laborer for several years.

Jerry always enjoyed the downtown Racine area. Some of his favorite places were the beach, West Park on Park Ave., Racine Public Library, and Gateway Technical College. At the library, Jerry enjoyed reading and learning as much as he could. To expand his education, he took classes and was part of numerous programs at Gateway. Jerry volunteered at different churches in Racine as well as the Hospitality Center. He also enjoyed spending time at the VFW in Racine. In his downtime, Jerry enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. He was a lovable man and was willing to give his heart to anyone.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his daughter, Jodie Young; siblings: Sheri Beth Young, Linnea Ann Young, Saundra Kaye Young, Tracy Douglas Young, and Kathleen Diane Young; nephews: Hanief Young and Omar Young; nieces: Khaulilah Young and Rashelle Young; along with a host of grandnieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Jerry Sr. and Lucille Young; brother, Kenneth Wayne Young; and sister, Marilyn Young.

Jerry’s Homegoing Celebration will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM service. Inurnment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be directed to the Racine Public Library, 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53403.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ivy’s Place, especially Jasmine, and Jerry’s guardian, Rachel, from the ANS Guardianship Services for their wonderful care of Jerry over the years.

