ATLANTA, GEORGIA (FORMERLY OF RACINE) — Jerry Andrews, 57, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Atlanta on October 18, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, November 2, 2020, for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. A service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.