BURLINGTON—Jerry A. Rusk, Age 90, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Arbor View.
He was born December 10, 1927 to Chester and Helen (nee Ames) Rusk in Portland, WI. His early life was spent in Viola, WI where he received his high school diploma. Following high school he joined the Navy and served from 1946 through 1948 on the USS Missouri, where the WWII peace treaty was signed. On February 18, 1949 he was united in marriage to June Deckert in Viola, WI. Following their marriage they resided first in Viola, then Baraboo, then Brighton, finally settling in Burlington in 1961 where they raised their family. Jerry worked as a supervisor at Badger Ordinance Ammunition Plant in Baraboo until it closed, then as a technician for the American Breeding Service for over 32 years serving southeastern Wisconsin. He enjoyed nature and the peacefulness of his farm. He always attended the Racine County Fair and enjoyed the dinners at Love, Inc.
Jerry is survived by his children: Deni Vanderwerff, Andy (Connie) Rusk, Kevan (Connie) Rusk, Stacy (Frank) Brinkman and Kerry (Dustin) Ludke, grandchildren: Kevan Rusk Jr, Trisha (Jeff) Hopkins, Sara Nelson, Rebecca Rusk, Andrew Rusk, Heidi (Mark) Dahl, Kimberly (Nick) Duesing, Kelli (Matt) Wolfe, Michael Brinkman, Kirsten Brinkman, Mitchell Brinkman, Christopher Prott and William Ludke, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Danny of Rockford, IL and sister Barbara Marshall of Texas, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Jed and Kent and brothers: Gayle, Gordon, Eldon, Chester, Orlan and Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to Love, Inc or to the American Cancer Society in honor of June C. Rusk.
Jerry’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Arbor View and Allay Hospice, for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 10:00AM until 11:30 AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.