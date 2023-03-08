Jerry A. Hill
June 11, 1931 - March 2, 2023
BURLINGTON - Jerry A. Hill, of Burlington, age 91 passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. Jerry was born June 11, 1931 to the late Victor and Emma (nee Carr) Hill. He grew up in Montfort, Wisconsin. On June 14, 1958 he was united in marriage to Jeanene Suttle,whom he met in college.
Sports were a consistent part of his life, from the time he was a kid who climbed through a window to get into the Montfort High School gym to shoot baskets, to his retirement from coaching basketball at the Burlington High School in 1987. After he graduated from Montfort High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he missed the last save to make the freshman basketball team. Dropping his disappointment, he went out for track and cross country teams and earned a numeral as a freshman. He later enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Navy, two years in the Philippines and two years aboard the USS Los Angeles. Upon returning to Montfort he enrolled at nearby University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he graduated with majors in English and Physical Education. He later received his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduating from Platteville where he ran track, he taught and coached basketball at the Mazomanie High School where he treasured the athletes whom he said gave him his successful coaching start. Noting his success in the league, even though Mazomanie was one of the smaller schools in the league, Frank Hanrath, superintendent and principal at nearby Prairie du Sac High School, took Jerry and his wife, who taught at Prairie du Sac, to the Burlington High School with him. Jerry's successful coaching career lasted there for 26 years. During that time he racked up an enviable record which included 332 wins and 194 losses, 10 Southern Lakes Conference Championships, 7 regional championships, 2 sectional championships, 2 state teams,10 times SLC Coach of the Year, 3 times Racine County coach of the year and was inducted into the Burlington Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1982. He was very proud of taking the first basketball team in the history of the Burlington High School to State and in Division 1. He felt that other Burlington Teams would then know that it was possible to get there.
Jerry had vision and was industrious. While at Mazomanie High School he coached football, basketball, baseball and started the volleyball and track programs. While at Burlington he was an assistant coach for football, head coach for basketball and started the competitive track and soccer teams. He also started bowling at the local alley while teaching physical education.
He belonged to the Burlington United Methodist Church, Kiwanis and Jaycees. He advised youth at Love Inc, and delivered "meals on wheels". Before retiring, he and his wife spent their summers in San Antonio, where they visited family friends, and in South Padre Island. Also, after retirement he enjoyed spending time in the summer at the cabin outside of Hayward on Big Round Lake. He, his wife and Bob Washkuhn ran golf tournaments for 8 years to raise money for two churches in Hayward. Jerry's other interests included playing cards, reading non-fiction books, playing racquet ball, tennis, golfing, dancing and, of course, following professional, college and local sports teams.
Jerry was a loving, witty, fun father and husband who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanene; twin sons: Todd and Tully; beloved nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Judy Schildgen. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Warren, Harry, and Don, and sister-in-law, Joyce Rech.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Love Inc. or the Burlington United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 11th from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.
