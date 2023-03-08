Sports were a consistent part of his life, from the time he was a kid who climbed through a window to get into the Montfort High School gym to shoot baskets, to his retirement from coaching basketball at the Burlington High School in 1987. After he graduated from Montfort High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he missed the last save to make the freshman basketball team. Dropping his disappointment, he went out for track and cross country teams and earned a numeral as a freshman. He later enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Navy, two years in the Philippines and two years aboard the USS Los Angeles. Upon returning to Montfort he enrolled at nearby University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he graduated with majors in English and Physical Education. He later received his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduating from Platteville where he ran track, he taught and coached basketball at the Mazomanie High School where he treasured the athletes whom he said gave him his successful coaching start. Noting his success in the league, even though Mazomanie was one of the smaller schools in the league, Frank Hanrath, superintendent and principal at nearby Prairie du Sac High School, took Jerry and his wife, who taught at Prairie du Sac, to the Burlington High School with him. Jerry's successful coaching career lasted there for 26 years. During that time he racked up an enviable record which included 332 wins and 194 losses, 10 Southern Lakes Conference Championships, 7 regional championships, 2 sectional championships, 2 state teams,10 times SLC Coach of the Year, 3 times Racine County coach of the year and was inducted into the Burlington Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1982. He was very proud of taking the first basketball team in the history of the Burlington High School to State and in Division 1. He felt that other Burlington Teams would then know that it was possible to get there.