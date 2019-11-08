Jerome Peyton

On November 11, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Dorothy A. Musil who preceded him in death September 29, 2017. Jerry was employed by Western Publishing for 43 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Jerry was an avid Packers and Brewers fan who enjoyed gardening. In his younger years he enjoyed boxing and was the 1945 Golden Gloves Welterweight Champion. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and enjoyed his daily swimming and comradery with fellow members. In their retirement, Jerry and Dorothy enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and around the world. Above all Jerry treasured time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and dogs. He will be dearly missed.