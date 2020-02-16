Jerome P. Steidl "Jerry"

Jerome Peter Steidl, 87, of Weatherford, Texas, was called home by his heavenly father on February 11, 2020, with his loving wife, Billie, by his side. Jerome (Jerry) was born in Jefferson, WI, on May 10, 1932, to Jake and Anna Steidl.

Jerry proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at American Motors for over 30 years. Jerry was a proud member of Holy Name Catholic Church and then later St. Pauls’ until he moved to Texas at the age of 85 where he joined St. Stephens Parish. He loved to play cards, especially cribbage, and was always quick with a joke. He volunteered for many charities in his younger years, but best known as the bingo man around town. One of his famous sayings was: “I suppose.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.