June 5, 1930—April 14, 2023

RACINE—Mr. Jerome N. Matkus, 92, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Friday, April 14, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Jerry was born on June 5, 1930, the son of the late Mike and Monica (nee Willowich) Matkus. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1948. Jerry proudly served his country with the US Army during the Korean War.

Jerry married Betty Kemeny on April 30, 1955. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2006.

He retired from Western Publishing as a reproduction photographer. Jerry was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, softball, tennis and fishing in his younger years.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Stephanie (Mathew) Dunham; his grandson, Mark Kothbauer, his great-grandson, Rook Biemeck; his son-in-law, Mark Kothbauer; his sister and brother: Darlene Gibbs, and Thomas Matkus; as well as loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Kothbauer, and his brothers and sister: Julius, Edward, Raymond, Richard and Joanne Matkus.

A private service was held with Military Honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

