Jerome M. Oksiuta

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Margaret.

A private ceremony with family is to be determined. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Healthcare Network of Racine, Marquette Cares Oral Health Fund or St. Catherine’s High School.

Jerry, commonly known as Dr. Jerry or “Paca” by his grandchildren, touched the lives of everyone he met either personally or professionally. He always went out of his way to help others by serving those in need of dentistry in the community, telling a joke or buying someone a drink. His enormous heart, sense of humor, smile and generosity will be dearly missed.

Aside from being with his family, Jerry passed away doing what he loved most- playing golf with friends. He took his last breath after taking his third stroke on the 18th hole while in the lead. We would like to think he finished his game with a “hey-hey” as loved ones cheered for him on the other side.

