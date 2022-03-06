Jerome L. Schwarzhuber

Jerry was born August 22, 1932, to John and Susan (Vieau) Schwarzhuber in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry met the love of his life, Arlene Coyne, when they were both in the Messmer High School band. During their marriage they raised six children together. Jerry continued his education at Marquette University and graduated with a degree in Accounting.

After retiring from his accounting career, he went to work at Reinemans True Value Hardware in Burlington. Jerry was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. He started his life of service in the church as an altar boy and continued as a member of the Holy Name Society as well as being a member of the St. Mary choir for 35 years. Jerry was a Cub Scout leader for his boys for many years. Jerry was a talented seamstress and avid quilter making many cherished heirloom quilts including for each new child in the family. He made stuffed animals which he donated to Aurora Emergency Rooms for calming children treated there. He was also known for his scrumptious cheese tortes and popcorn balls. He truly enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and camping with Arlene. Jerry’s family laughed that as long as he had Velcro, Jerry could fix anything! A man with many talents, being Grandpa was his most important and favorite job.