Aug. 22, 1932 — Feb. 11, 2022
BURLINGTON — Jerome L. Schwarzhuber, 89, passed away February 11, 2022, at Lakeland Health Care center in Elkhorn.
Jerry was born August 22, 1932, to John and Susan (Vieau) Schwarzhuber in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry met the love of his life, Arlene Coyne, when they were both in the Messmer High School band. During their marriage they raised six children together. Jerry continued his education at Marquette University and graduated with a degree in Accounting.
After retiring from his accounting career, he went to work at Reinemans True Value Hardware in Burlington. Jerry was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. He started his life of service in the church as an altar boy and continued as a member of the Holy Name Society as well as being a member of the St. Mary choir for 35 years. Jerry was a Cub Scout leader for his boys for many years. Jerry was a talented seamstress and avid quilter making many cherished heirloom quilts including for each new child in the family. He made stuffed animals which he donated to Aurora Emergency Rooms for calming children treated there. He was also known for his scrumptious cheese tortes and popcorn balls. He truly enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and camping with Arlene. Jerry’s family laughed that as long as he had Velcro, Jerry could fix anything! A man with many talents, being Grandpa was his most important and favorite job.
Jerry is survived by his children: Susan (Richard) Watson, Robert (Debra), Judith (Jere) Januss, Barbara (Tony) Tsafantakis, Jeff, and Mark (Cindy); 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, his sister, Lois (Steve) Schreiter and brother, Earl (Barbara) Schwarzhuber.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, his parents, and his brother, Neal.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Full military honors will immediately follow at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. The family will hold private services to bury both Arlene and Jerry together at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
