Jerome L. Holden
0 comments

Jerome L. Holden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 3, 1932 – July 6, 2020

Jerome L. Holden (Jerry Hochgurtel), born and raised in Racine, found eternal peace at 88 years on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Brookfield, WI.

Survived by siblings David Hochgurtel (Loveland, CO) and Ruth Hochgurtel Schneider (Fond du Lac). Preceded in death by his parents, Leo S. and Helen (Navitzky) Hochgurtel, and sister, Mary Hochgurtel. Wake, Mass and internment will be on Monday, July 13th.

Full obituary can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Holden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News