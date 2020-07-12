May 3, 1932 – July 6, 2020
Jerome L. Holden (Jerry Hochgurtel), born and raised in Racine, found eternal peace at 88 years on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Brookfield, WI.
Survived by siblings David Hochgurtel (Loveland, CO) and Ruth Hochgurtel Schneider (Fond du Lac). Preceded in death by his parents, Leo S. and Helen (Navitzky) Hochgurtel, and sister, Mary Hochgurtel. Wake, Mass and internment will be on Monday, July 13th.
Full obituary can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.
