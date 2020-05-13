Jerome Joseph Maller

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In order to abide by “Safer at Home,” only the immediate family will be in attendance. However, all are welcome to watch the live streaming of the Mass by clicking on the link on the funeral home’s website where Jerry’s obituary is listed. A private interment will take place at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Ave. Memorials have been suggested to St. Richard’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please see the funeral’s home’s website for a more complete obituary.