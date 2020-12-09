Jerome 'Jerry' H. Vine

1938 - 2020

Union Grove - Jerome "Jerry" H. Vine, 82, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

He was born on April 18, 1938 in Greenwood, WI to Harley L. Vine and Clara E. (nee: Stowe) Vine Kane.

Jerry was employed by Jacobsen Manufacturing for thirty one years, retiring in 2001. He took a year off and went to work at Roger Palmen Chevy in Union Grove as their driver for nine years, leaving due to health issues.

Jerry was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed classic country music.

He is survived by his three children, Daniel (LouAnn Urness) Vine, Regina Bollom and Teresa Tucker all of Racine; two sisters, Jackie Trawicki of Evansville, WI and Linda (Bruce) Bell of Janesville, WI; nine grandchildren, Domenic, Katelynn (Tim), Joey, Tim (Kelli), Sara, Nichelle (Derrick), Jeremy (Sarah), Michael and Kassondra; thirteen great grandchildren and number fourteen due in January.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Darlene and Beverly; two brothers-in-law, Al Trawicki and Alvin Briggs; son-in-law, Gary Bollom and grandson, Eric Bollom; his companion of forty years, Linda Ward, and the mother of his children, Karen Reid.