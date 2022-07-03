Jerome "Jerry" Edward Pipol

March 14, 1950 - June 22, 2022

Jerome "Jerry" Edward Pipol, 72, went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 22nd with his loving wife by his side at that sacred moment. He was blessed with excellent health until his diagnosis of Glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, in November of 2020. Even though the disease took his abilities and strength, he never complained. His prayer while waiting for a diagnosis was that God would help him to handle whatever it was. God answered that prayer and faithfully helped him to handle this trial without complaint, and with peace and strength.

Jerry was born at St. Mary's Hospital, Racine on March 14, 1950 to Eugene and Violet (Czaplewski) Pipol. He attended Holy Name Grade School and St. Catherine's High School. Jerry served as a Corporal in the Army National Guard, Battery C, 1st Battalion, 126th Field Artillery, from 1968-1975. He received the Sharp Shooter badge during his service. After high school, Jerry completed an apprenticeship in the electrical trades industry and worked as a Journeyman Electrician for 44 years and just received his 50-year service award for the IBEW Local 430. He was a hard-working man that never complained about having to go to work and was always available for extra shifts when needed. He was known by his peers as a very meticulous electrician, with all of his work being done with great care and precision.

He was an active member of Grace Church, Racine, serving as a greeter and communion assistant and helped with many other church events and activities. Other volunteer work included Cub Scout leader at Yorkville School, preparing and serving meals for the former REST program and at HALO, Racine's current homeless shelter. He was Denise's right hand man in helping to collect, sort, pack, and load medical supplies and gifts for her mission trips and whatever was needed to help the team. He was devoted to both his parents and Denise's and was always there to help them with anything they needed, without reservation.

Some of his favorite hobbies included woodworking and wood carving, and he was gifted from God with being a skilled and artistic craftsman making many beautiful and useful projects for the home, family, and friends. He was an all-around handyman and could do virtually any necessary project around their home that he helped to build. Every project he undertook was done with great care and attention to detail. His last projects were building a little greenhouse for his wife and keepsake boxes for his grandson despite having vision in only one eye. He absolutely loved gardening, splitting wood, and virtually every kind of yard or outdoor work. He so greatly enjoyed planning, planting, and tending his "Victory Garden", giving his abundant produce to whomever would enjoy it. His favorite outfit consisted of a Carhartt shirt, work jeans, well-worn work boots, and of course, a baseball cap. Jerry loved just simply being outdoors any time of year, but his favorite season was fall. He spent many years camping throughout Wisconsin with family and friends, and his favorite place to go was Door County. Jerry and Denise enjoyed traveling all throughout the US, both with their children and as empty-nesters, including to most of the National Parks and the Canadian Rockies. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and having them work with him in his workshop, garden, and many other projects.

Jerry was a patient, calm, and steady man; never in a hurry. He was always content with his circumstances and his life. Being more of a listener than a talker, he could be counted on to have a wealth of information on some of the most interesting subjects, with an ability to note lots of detail.

Most importantly, he was a quiet, faith-filled and humble man of God with a deep love and reverence for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He looked forward to the weekly Bible Studies at Grace and being in God's Word in his prayer time at home. He was a devoted and beloved husband, dad and grandpa, and his children were the apple of his eye. We are heartbroken that he won't get to spend more time with his adorable grandson, Harrison... here on earth. He will be missed more than any words can express.

Jerry's family that left this earth before him include his parents, Eugene and Violet Pipol, father-in-law, Bob (Elert) LeClair, mother-in-law, Yvonne French, step father-in-law, Don French, brother, John Pipol, brother-in-law, John LeClair and many other relatives.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise, and their children, Danielle (Paul) Minneti and grandson, Harrison, of Oconomowoc, and Justin Pipol (Maddy Flynn) of Hartland, sisters, Helen Strini (George Kleinschmidt) of New Berlin & Margaret (Gary) Arnett of NC, sisters-in-law, Lynda LeClair (Michael Kaprelian), Chere (Colin) Cronin, and Andrea (Ken) Saylor, all of Racine, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, Racine, on Saturday, July 9th. Visitation will be from 10-12 with the service at noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be designated to Grace Church or to the Guatemala Word of Life mission towards a medical center for the poor (donation made to Grace Church-envelope stating Guatemala mission). We give deep thanks for the countless number of people that have offered their prayers, loving support and kindness to our family during this trial in our lives. God showed His care for us through them. Although Jerry's loss here on earth is heartbreaking, we know that we will be together again for eternity because of our faith in Jesus. Thanks be to Christ for His salvation, our only sure hope in this life. The best is yet to come! John 3:16, Psalm 116:15, John 11:25, Rev 21:4

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000