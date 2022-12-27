Jerome J. Lui

Sept. 22, 1930—Dec. 21, 2022

CALEDONIA — Jerome John Lui, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Racine, September 22, 1930, son of the late Aloys and Anna (nee: Beres) Lui.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army, 1955-1957 stationed in Korea. He was a lifelong farmer in Caledonia and farmed The Lui Farm up until recently. Jerry was married to Olive Wagner October 26, 1957, and they were blessed with five children, Kathleen, Rosemary, Robert, Thomas and Susan. Jerry and Olive parted ways and on August 19, 1983, he was united in marriage to Mary E. (nee: Malinowski) Manhardt. Jerry was a lifelong member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, a member of the Caledonia Historical Society and the Farm Bureau. Jerry enjoyed dancing, reading, watching farming programs and anything connected with farming. He will be remembered for his love of the land. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Mary; children: Kathleen Lui, Rosemary (James) Ferguson, Robert (Theresa) Lui, Susan McAliffe; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lui; stepchildren: Gail (James) Richter, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Jones, Kathy Mitchell; 14 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Sr. Rita Lui, Carol (Thomas) Thelen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lui; step granddaughter, Jessica Jones; step daughter, Debra Manhardt; and former wife, Olive Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 2:00—3:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerry’s page, select service, and select live stream. Interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Rita’s Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the offering of Masses have been suggested.

The family would like to thank all of Jerry’s doctors and staff and Aurora Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Jerry’s family would also like to acknowledge and thank his wife Mary for her devotion and tireless care to Jerry during this difficult time.

