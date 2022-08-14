Jerome F. Miller Sr.

Jan. 14, 1931—Aug. 10, 2022

RACINE—Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, January 14, 1931, son of the late Felix and Stella (nee Butkus) Miller.

Jerry graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1950”. It was at the Racine Teachers College that he met Ruth L. Collova and on October 15, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church they were united in marriage.

Jerry was employed by Racine Hydraulics for 30 years retiring from Rexnord/Bosch in 1993 and went on to work for Gateway Technical College.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Roma Lodge and Bosch 20 Year Club. Jerry was a talented artist and could draw just about anything his favorite being caricatures. He could capture a person’s essence with a stroke of his pen.

Jerry loved making music by playing his guitar, banjo and mandolin either solo or with friends. He was an avid flower gardener looking forward to each spring. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and dog-dad who will be dearly missed.

Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Ruth; sons: Jerome F. Miller, Jr., Edward R. Miller; grandson Andrew J. Miller and his fiancé, Monica Yee; nieces, nephews, his beloved dog, Agnes, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Peter; siblings, Julie (John) Schwartz, Edward (Margaret) Miller; in-laws, Francis (Catherine) Collova, August Collova, Charlotte (Rodney) Bybee, Ursula (James) Christopherson, and Emma Nepper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, Friday, August 19, 2022, 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday at the church 11:30–11:50 a.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg for his care.

