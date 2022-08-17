 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerome F. Miller Sr.

Jerome F. Miller Sr.

Jan. 14, 1931—Aug. 10, 2022

RACINE—Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, Friday, August 19, 2022, 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 p.m. (Roma Lodge Service at 6pm) and Friday at the church 11:30–11:50 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

