Jerome F. "Jerry" Barina

Jan. 27, 1930 - June 19, 2023

RACINE - Jerome F. Barina, "Jerry", age 93, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Monica's Senior Living. He was born in Racine, January 27, 1930, the second of three children of the late Frank and Anna (Nee: Kuzela) Barina.

Jerry contracted polio as an infant but it did not limit his achievement or happiness in life. He graduated from William Horlick High School, "Class of 1947" and went on to Marquette University Law School. Upon graduating in 1953, Jerry went into private practice in Racine. In 1957 he was honored by holding the distinction of being the youngest appointee in Wisconsin as a Justice of the Peace, a position he held until 1965. Jerry then returned to full-time work in his private practice until his retirement in 2002.

At a meeting of the Thomist Association at St. Catherine's High School, Jerry met Joyce Junion, who quickly became the love of his life. On October 28, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Green Bay, they were united in marriage. Jerry and Joyce were active members of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. He served as trustee multiple times and as a prayer leader. He was proud to serve St. John's Credit Union for 25 years in multiple terms as president and as secretary.

Through the years, Jerry enjoyed swimming, golf, bowling, fishing, card games especially sheepshead. He was an avid Marquette, Wisconsin, Packer and Brewer fan. Jerry and Joyce made many memories traveling the world together. He was a humble man and is remembered by his colleagues as a true gentleman. Jerry was a devoted husband and family man who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce; sisters-in-law, Carol Jones, Lynne (Marvin Hellenbrand) Frits; many godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward (LaVerne); his sister, Eleanor and sister-in-law, Nancy Junion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 11:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00-10:45 am. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested. The funeral will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerry's Page, select service and select live stream.

Special thank you to Tom and Pat Barina, Lynne Frits, the Staff of St. Monica's and St. Croix Hospice for their love, support and compassionate care.

