UNION GROVE—Jerome “Jerry” Pipol, 72, of Union Grove, went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. His funeral service will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31, at 12:00 Noon, on July 9th. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.