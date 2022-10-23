Jerome Allen Bengtson

June 19, 1934 - October 12, 2022

RACINE - Jerome Allen Bengtson, 88 of Racine, WI passed peacefully on October 12, 2022, at Ascension – All Saints Hospital surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on June 19, 1934, in Willmar, Minnesota to Allen and Eunice (Reese) Bengtson. Jerry graduated at the top of his class from Grove City High School. He continued his education at Gustavus Adolphous College in St. Peter MN where he graduated with a degree in History and met his first wife, Carol (Stollenwerk). Jerry and Carol were married in 1957. Carol preceded him death in 1986. He finished his education at Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, IL where he earned his Master of Divinity in 1958.

Jerry was a Pastor for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America for 33 years. He had parishes in Mitchell, SD, Rockford, IL, Madison, Wi and Racine, WI. In his spare time, he pursed many hobbies. Gardening and bird watching brought him a great deal of peace and enjoyment. He is a former President of the Wisconsin Iris Society have had over 250 different varieties of irises growing in his yard at one time.

In 1991 Jerry met the love of his life, Sonja. Jerry and Sonja were married in June of 1992. Jerry and Sonja enjoyed the tranquility of Door County and experiencing many cultures around the world during their travels. Wherever Jerry went he would make new friends. He was a great conversationalist who enjoyed talking with everyone. In the times when he sat still, Jerry was a prolific counted cross stitcher.

Some of his favorite moments in life were those he got to spend with his family. He loved to tell stories about his childhood and the adventures of his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Sonja; his four children: Heidi Bengtson, Julie (Mike) Dodd, Jarl (Shelley) Bengtson and Amy (Jesse) Wargowsky; his ten grandchildren: Chelsea (Chris) Dodd, Dakota Dodd, Lucas (Catherine) Dodd, Levi Dodd, Tyler (Rachel) Camp, Madison (Justin Wendorf) Wargowsky, Gabriel Wargowsky, Haley (Nick Lindsley) Abb, Emerson (William Nash) Bengtson and Jazlyn Bengtson and five great-grandchildren; his sisters: Helen (Donald) Slinden and Phyllis (Dan) Reber; sister-in-law, Sharon (Dale) Finke; brothers-in-law: Gene Beck and James (Andrea) Stollenwerk and many nieces; nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to Carol, Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law: Carl and Barb Bengtson; his nephew, Carl Bengtson, Jr. and his brother, Arvid Bengtson.

Private family Celebration of Life was held on October 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, Jerry would like memorials to go to Lutheran World Relief, Bread for the World or Service Dog Project (Ipswich, MA).

The family would like to thank -the ER, 5th floor, ICU and hospice staff at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine for the care they provided to Jerry and to us!

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404