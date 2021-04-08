 Skip to main content
Jerome A. 'Jerry' Gresk
Jerome A. 'Jerry' Gresk

Jerome A. "Jerry" Gresk

February 10, 1941—April 2, 2021

CALEDONIA—Jerome A. “Jerry” Gresk passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Bauer). Loving dad of John (Kay), the late Ruth (Bill) Otto and the late JeanMarie Gresk. Dear pappy of David Krezinski, the late Danielle and the late Michael. Great grandpa of Kaylie, Haylie and Mickie. Brother of James (Sherie), Janet (the late Leo), Joseph (Shirley) and the late Mary (Bruce). Special friend of Bob Miers. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation to be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Funeral Service. Private family interment St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery.

Jerry retired from CP Rail, his nickname at the railroad was “godfather,” he was a produce farmer and sold produce at the Racine Farmers Market for many years. Jerry also raced at the Hales Corners Motor Speedway in the 1960’s.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th St. 414-761-2750

