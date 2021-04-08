CALEDONIA—Jerome A. “Jerry” Gresk passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Bauer). Loving dad of John (Kay), the late Ruth (Bill) Otto and the late JeanMarie Gresk. Dear pappy of David Krezinski, the late Danielle and the late Michael. Great grandpa of Kaylie, Haylie and Mickie. Brother of James (Sherie), Janet (the late Leo), Joseph (Shirley) and the late Mary (Bruce). Special friend of Bob Miers. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.