Jerome A. Fuhrman “Jerry”, age 75, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2020 at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Jerry was born on August 7th, 1945 in Wisconsin to Jerome and Florence (nee: Stelmachowski) Fuhrman. Jerry worked as a Racine county deputy sheriff for 32 years. He married his wife Darlene (nee: Drought) on April 30th, 1965. They lived in Union Grove, Wisconsin from 1979 until 2000 when they moved to Bolder Junction, Wisconsin. They lived there for 15 years until they came and settled in Waterford. Jerry’s biggest passion was fishing. Jerry loved taking fishing trips in Canada. He hoped to pass this passion on to his grandchildren so he wrote his own 300+ page book with hand drawn images for them. He also enjoyed playing pool. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and friend. Jerry will be deeply missed by his family and friends.