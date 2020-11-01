Jerold L. Mullane

Born in Hammond, Indiana on June 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Patrick and Lucille (Gessert) Mullane. When Jerold was growing up, he remembers that each day one could smell the oil refineries from Whiting to the North and one couldn’t hang clothes without gathering dust from the steel foundry. When he was in 6th grade, his parents parted ways and the children lived with their mother. While in 7th grade, his mother became ill and the children were going to be placed in foster homes. At that time, his older sister was living with her maternal grandparents in Sheboygan and his older brother was on his own. Jerold’s mother’s sister, “My Wonderful Aunt” Viola Laack, would not let the remaining five children be split or placed in foster homes, so she and her husband raised the children on their farm in the Sheboygan County area until their mother was well enough to join them.

Jerry attended school at Olive P. Morton and Wilson in Hammond, Indiana and Elkhart Lake High School. Jerold lettered in both basketball and baseball all 4 years of high school. He led the Baseball League in home runs during his senior year. After high school, he worked in the Shipping Department of the Kohler Company for approximately one and half years and then decided that factory work wasn’t in his future. After he quit working for the Kohler Company, his mother and the children moved to Sheboygan to care for their elderly grandparents, and that is where Jerold started his college life attending the University of Wisconsin-Extension Sheboygan. After one year in college and running low on money, Jerold decided to move back to Hammond, IN and worked for the American Steel Foundries. While in Hammond, he took one course at night getting another taste of college at the University of Indiana. After working for a year and a half at the steel foundry, he was able to save some money and headed back to Wisconsin and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A highlight at the University was learning and participating in the school’s theater department. Jerold had parts in two productions; one was an Elizabethan play called Shoemakers Holiday where he was a wounded warrior fighting in the War of the Roses, and the other part was in a Eugene O’Neill play, “Anna Christie,” where he was an Irish bartender. He graduated with a Business Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.