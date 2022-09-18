Jeremy S. Deschler

He is survived by his father, Darrell Deschler; his mother, Diane (Bill) Petersen; his siblings: Amy Deschler, DJay Deschler, Jenny (Perione Robbins) Deschler, Billy (Cody Walter) Petersen, Sara Petersen and Becca (Jesse Groskreutz) Petersen; and his paternal grandparents: Glen (Judy) Deschler.

Funeral Services for Jeremy will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.