Jeremy S. Deschler

Jeremy S. Deschler, 30 , passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Appleton.

He is survived by his father, Darrell Deschler; his mother, Diane (Bill) Petersen; his siblings: Amy Deschler, DJay Deschler, Jenny (Perione Robbins) Deschler, Billy (Cody Walter) Petersen, Sara Petersen and Becca (Jesse Groskreutz) Petersen; and his paternal grandparents: Glen (Judy) Deschler.

Funeral Services for Jeremy will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

