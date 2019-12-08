May 25, 1981 – December 4, 2019

RACINE – Jeremy M. Coe, age 38, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Racine, May 25, 1981, son of Joseph C. Jennifer A. (Nee: Olsen) Coe.

Jeremy attended Walden High School. He was employed by Bodycote for many years and also worked in construction. Jeremy loved working with his hands especially remodeling homes with family. Above all his greatest joy was spending time with his son Jeremy M. Coe “Jr.” and with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Jeremy Michael Coe “Jr.”; parents, Joseph and Jennifer; his sisters and brothers, Jennifer Smith, Christy Coe, Sarah Smith, Amanda (Matthew) Duckworth, Jonathan Olsen, Andrew (Chelsea) Coe, Stephanie Koshen, Toby Hernandez, Samantha Hernandez; his grandmother, Iva Olsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily; brother, Benjamin Olsen; uncle, Julian “JD” Coe and grandparents, Clifford (Lillie) Coe, John Olsen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}