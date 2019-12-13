Jeremy Michael Coe
May 25, 1981 — December 4, 2019

RACINE — Jeremy M. Coe, age 38, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established for his son Jeremy have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

