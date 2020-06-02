STURTEVANT—Jeremy A. Kohel, 40, passed away on Thursday, May 28th. A celebration of his life will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of his service. Please see our website for the complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.