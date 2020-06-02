Jeremy A. Kohel
0 comments

Jeremy A. Kohel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremy A. Kohel

STURTEVANT—Jeremy A. Kohel, 40, passed away on Thursday, May 28th. A celebration of his life will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of his service. Please see our website for the complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DREAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Kohel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News