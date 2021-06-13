Jerald L. Hargraves

He was born on a farm in Winnebago, MN on August 10, 1938, the son of the late Everett and Vivian (nee: Root) Hargraves. Two days after Jerry graduated from High School in 1956, he was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1962. Returning to Minnesota, the family farm had been sold, and there was little work to be found. Jerry was recruited to move to Racine with the promise of immediate employment. He was working two days after arriving in Racine. Jerry eventually was employed at American Motors, where he worked for 30 years, retiring as a Forman in 1988. He also owned and operated his own lawn care and snow removal business called, Cheese's Lawn Care for 19 years. Jerry was a member of Assembly of God Church and Masonic Lodge 92. He coached football and softball for ten years and wheelchair basketball for five years. Jerry enjoyed golfing, bowling, riding his motorcycle, and riding in the convertible. After retirement, he also became very active in building the small homes for Veterans. He was always busy, loved life, his family and being with his friends.