Aug. 23, 1948—Aug.15, 2022

Jenny Lee Schneider (Mackey) died at her home in Kirkland, IL on August 15, 2022. She was born on August 23, 1948, to John Benjamin and Vera LaVonne (Haas) Mackey. She is survived by her son, Dwayne and grandson, Leo, both of Kirkland, IL.

Also surviving Jenny are sisters: Rita Taylor Bissell of Dakota, IL, Wanda Gudith (Dennis) of St. Augustine, FL, LaDonna Bishop (David) of Dixon, IL, and Lorena Taylor (Roger) of Hastings, FL; brothers: Kevin (Helen) of Freeport, IL, Joseph (Cindy) of Harper’s Ferry, W. VA, and Brett of Mt. Morris, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jenny was a generous, caring, compassionate, and loyal friend and sister. She never met an animal she didn’t like or want to take care of. Jenny had a magical green thumb. Her African Violets filled tables and were lush and full and beautifully colored. She coaxed the most beautiful flowers out of hundreds of cacti, sized from a ping pong ball to a wash tub, year after year for decades. Viewing her flowering cacti was a garden walk destination for the public during the years she lived in Racine, WI. Jenny spent much of her life cooking for others. She was a terrific cook although she never mastered Grammy Haas’ maldasha recipe much to everyone’s dismay.

In fulfillment of her wishes, her body was an anatomical gift to Science Care and no formal funeral services will be held.

Family and friends will gather together for a send-off befitting her personality in the near future. Jenny would be very happy to know that donations were sent to local animal shelters instead of wasted on flowers for a dead person.