June 29, 1945 – November 5, 2018
KENOSHA (formerly of Racine)—Jenny Hyun Park, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Kenosha, WI on Monday morning November 5, 2018. She is now with the Lord in His eternal home. Jenny was born to Mr. and Mrs. Byung Sup Kim and Byung Lim Park on June 29, 1945. She was married to Byung H. Park on November 8, 1972 and they immigrated to the United States on June 26, 1974. Jenny was a devout Christian, born again in Christ on June 6, 1976, and a long time member of Life Creek Church in Oak Creek, WI. She loved the Lord dearly and served Him faithfully with her many gifts and talents. She always had a special heart for the lost, sharing the gospel with steadfastness and compassion.
Jenny is survived by her husband and her three children, Erin (husband Keith), David (wife Yeora and grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Christopher) and Eunice.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at Life Creek Church, 2020 E. Drexel Ave, Oak Creek, WI, on Thursday, November 8, 2018 (6:30pm viewing and 7:30pm service). She will be buried on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.