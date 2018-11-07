Try 1 month for 99¢
Jenny Hyun Park

June 29, 1945 – November 5, 2018

KENOSHA (formerly of Racine)—Jenny Hyun Park, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Kenosha, WI on Monday morning November 5, 2018. She is now with the Lord in His eternal home. Jenny was born to Mr. and Mrs. Byung Sup Kim and Byung Lim Park on June 29, 1945. She was married to Byung H. Park on November 8, 1972 and they immigrated to the United States on June 26, 1974. Jenny was a devout Christian, born again in Christ on June 6, 1976, and a long time member of Life Creek Church in Oak Creek, WI. She loved the Lord dearly and served Him faithfully with her many gifts and talents. She always had a special heart for the lost, sharing the gospel with steadfastness and compassion.

Jenny is survived by her husband and her three children, Erin (husband Keith), David (wife Yeora and grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Christopher) and Eunice.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at Life Creek Church, 2020 E. Drexel Ave, Oak Creek, WI, on Thursday, November 8, 2018 (6:30pm viewing and 7:30pm service). She will be buried on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jenny Hyun Park
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments